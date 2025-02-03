EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB opened at $25.85 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

