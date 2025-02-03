EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 1.3% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $594.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.