EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 305,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $26.15 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

