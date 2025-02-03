Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.53.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Equinix by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Equinix by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after buying an additional 92,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinix Stock Performance
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $913.66 on Monday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $943.26 and its 200 day moving average is $886.74.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
