Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,425. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

