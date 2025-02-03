Esports Stocks To Follow Today – February 02nd

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the esports industry, which includes competitive video gaming, tournaments, events, and related activities. Investing in esports stocks allows individuals to potentially profit from the growth and popularity of competitive gaming as an entertainment and business sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $172.75. The company had a trading volume of 586,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,838. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.69. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,484. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 873,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,700. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.60. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,406. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIP Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 78,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,752. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57.

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 11,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187. The company has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

