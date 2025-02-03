Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 13.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 75.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $342.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25. The stock has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.12.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.27.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

