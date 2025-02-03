EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 788,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EVI Industries worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 206.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 122.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.40. EVI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

