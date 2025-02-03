Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 463,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.1 days.
Exchange Income Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.
About Exchange Income
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.