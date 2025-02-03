Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $105.32 and last traded at $106.62. Approximately 3,993,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,810,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.83.

The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,589,000 after buying an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after buying an additional 949,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

