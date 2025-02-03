Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $506,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $3,211,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

FICO opened at $1,874.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,070.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,955.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,087.77.

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

