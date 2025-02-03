Family Investment Center Inc. Buys 1,832 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.4% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

