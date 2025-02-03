Family Investment Center Inc. Buys Shares of 12,834 iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $28.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

