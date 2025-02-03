Family Investment Center Inc. Reduces Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Family Investment Center Inc. reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 941,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,803,000 after acquiring an additional 687,056 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26,155,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 523,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 506,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.