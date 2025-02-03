Family Investment Center Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Family Investment Center Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
