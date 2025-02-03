Family Investment Center Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Family Investment Center Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.