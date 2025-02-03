Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,809 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,147,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $429.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.70. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $498.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

