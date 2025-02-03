Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,208,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 3,573,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.4 days.

Fibra UNO Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:FBASF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 17,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Fibra UNO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.