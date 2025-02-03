Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

