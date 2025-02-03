Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 32,605 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IXC stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

