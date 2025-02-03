Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 171.7% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,065,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,093,000 after buying an additional 1,305,539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

