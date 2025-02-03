Financial Life Planners Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPRO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $222,000.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance
NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $94.57 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $100.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro S&P 500
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3X-Leveraged ETFs: Amplify Returns With These 3 Top Picks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Major Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Reshoring Riches: Investing in Made in America 2.0
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.