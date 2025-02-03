Financial Life Planners Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.