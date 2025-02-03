Financial Life Planners Invests $480,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Axon Enterprise comprises about 0.4% of Financial Life Planners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.85.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $652.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $698.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.52, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

