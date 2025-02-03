Financial Life Planners Makes New $65,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWK. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 483,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 138,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWK stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $828.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.05.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

