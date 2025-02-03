Financial Life Planners Makes New $83,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $57.82 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

