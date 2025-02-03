Financial Life Planners Purchases Shares of 1,685 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.89 and a 12-month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

