Financial Life Planners Takes $1.18 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Life Planners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS opened at $20.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

