Financial Life Planners Takes $51,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,787,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QLD stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.