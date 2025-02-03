Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 109 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $156.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

