Financial Partners Group Inc Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $153,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

