Financial Partners Group Inc Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $976.76 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $904.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.61. The company has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock worth $92,377,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

