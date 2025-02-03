Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4,536.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

