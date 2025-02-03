Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

