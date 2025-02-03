Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $296.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.63 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

