Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $40,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $294.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $228.59 and a 1-year high of $299.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.53 and its 200-day moving average is $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

