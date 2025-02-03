Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

JMUB stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

