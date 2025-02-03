Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after purchasing an additional 350,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.38 and a 200 day moving average of $285.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $239.86 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.