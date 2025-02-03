Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,843,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,205,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,485 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

