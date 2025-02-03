Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 929 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

