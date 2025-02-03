Financial Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $150.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

