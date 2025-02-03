Financial Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,709 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,829 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $93,978,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

