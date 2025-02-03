First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.
First Hawaiian Stock Performance
Shares of FHB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. 938,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,773. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
