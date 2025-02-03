First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. 938,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,773. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

