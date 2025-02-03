First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 510,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,971. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122,599 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,456,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,152,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,687,000 after buying an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 154,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.