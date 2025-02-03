First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Boosted by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 7.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $175,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,608.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $62.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.