First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Stake Increased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000.

NYSEARCA:MISL opened at $31.32 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

