First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

