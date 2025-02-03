FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.2 days.

FirstRand Price Performance

FirstRand stock remained flat at $3.99 during trading hours on Monday. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

