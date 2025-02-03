FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.2 days.
FirstRand Price Performance
FirstRand stock remained flat at $3.99 during trading hours on Monday. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.
FirstRand Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FirstRand
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Big Dividend Hikes: 4 Large-Cap Stocks Increasing Payouts
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Procter & Gamble: A Consumer Staples Titan Built to Win
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.