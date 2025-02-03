Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 904.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock opened at $216.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.