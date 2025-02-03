Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.30%. Flexsteel Industries updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 35,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,401. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $251.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

