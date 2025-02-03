FMC (FMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. FMC has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $433,898. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

